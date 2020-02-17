Tesla Model 3 on tracks goes clout chasing in the mountains

"We have to break something before this day ends. That just has to happen." These the words of Michael, known online as lowlifeduramax, as he tests out a new modification to his Tesla Model 3. Seemingly for no other reason than just because, Michael fitted his compact electric sedan with rear snow tracks and drove it around beautiful snow-covered mountains. Things got crunchy.

Michael, who was found by Carscoops, is a self-proclaimed "automotive fanboy living on the westcoast" and has 44,000 followers on Instagram. His posts indicate he has a fun stable of vehicles that include a Chevy Silverado Duramax, a Nissan GT-R, and a new-gen Supra, all of which he uses to create content across his channels. He's done drag races and burnouts, rolling coal, road jumps, exhaust flame-throwing, and all sorts of other why-not types of antics.

Recently, his attention has been focused on one of his most recent purchases, a rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus. Searching for something that hasn't been done on the increasingly more common Teslas before, Michael decided to replace the rear wheels with snow tracks. To bring his idea to life, Michael purchased the tracks separately and enlisted Mullin Manufacturing to build custom adapters. Put together, the tracks slide right onto the stock vehicle for easy installation.

In the 10-minute video, the Tesla acts more like a tank than it does a snowmobile. Michael is careful to maneuver the car around and mainly drives at low speeds. At one point, one of the tracks starts to skip, but he believes an adjustment to the belt would remedy the small issue. See how the contraption works in the video above.

