The same way a plaque or a small statue might commemorate the signing of an important treaty, Classic Recreations created the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 to commemorate a new licensing deal. The Yukon, Oklahoma-based company already had licensing deals with Ford to build the Mustang Boss 302 and Boss 429. After signing a new pact to make 1969 and 1970 Mach 1 turnkey restorations, CR took the customer commission that resulted in this Mach 1, dubbed "Hitman." It started with a genuine 1969 Mach 1 body, although CR will use modern, Ford-licensed shells at customer request. CR's standard Mach 1 comes with a 345-horsepower, 5.0-liter Coyote V8. Hitman, with a name to live up to, twin-turbocharges that engine to 1,000 hp.

Power goes down through a six-speed Tremec manual gearbox to a nine-inch Positraction rear end, and from there to 18-inch wheels wearing Michelin tires — rather than the 17-inch American Racing wheels that come standard. Front coilovers and a Total Control coilover rear suspension, helped by Total Control sway bars at both ends, aim to keep the wheels on the ground and moving in the proper direction. Wilwood six-piston calipers clamp slotted and cross-drilled rotors will shut down the action, and there is a brake bias adjustment knob for finer control.

There's all the luxury one can fit into a vintage Mustang's sparse cabin, like power steering helmed by a Lecarra aluminum and wood wheel, high-back Scat Elite seats with five-point harnesses, TMI Mustang panels, air conditioning, a JVC sound system with a five-channel amplifier, and 200-mile-per-hour gauges. The only quizzical note is the "cosmetic roll bar," which, as another scribe pointed out, seems meant to protect occupants "in case of 'cosmetic rollovers.'"

A Mach 1 with the usual kit starts at $169,000, and includes the interior bits listed as well as the Hitman Grey and Beagle Black paint job among a choice of 18 no-cost colors. A 4R70W four-speed automatic transmission is no charge, but upgrading to a Boss 363 Crate Engine with 507 hp runs $2,000, a Boss 429 upgrade with 670 hp charges $25,000. The Classic Recreations site has all the details.