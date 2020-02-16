Some first dates are bad because there's no physical spark, maybe political views are different, or possibly one person doesn't like the other's taste in music. Those types of issues seem like small potatoes compared what a 40-year-old woman from Massachusetts experienced in her search for love. During a meet-up coordinated on an app, a man stopped to rob a bank while the woman unknowingly sat in the car.

On December 5, 2016, 33-year-old Christopher Castillo acted strangely from the moment the woman picked him up in her Nissan Maxima on that Monday afternoon, according to The Washington Post. While the woman was driving back toward her hometown of North Attleborough, Massachusetts (yes, the North Attleborough where Aaron Hernandez once lived), Castillo started drinking wine in the vehicle.

Before the two could get to their destination, Castillo reportedly asked to stop at Bristol County Savings Bank. She acquiesced, and Castillo entered the bank around 2:45 p.m. The next time she saw him, he was running back to the car with $1,000 cash and a gun. The man had used an antique firearm that belonged to his stepfather and reportedly told the bank teller he was hurting for funds. In distress, she complied and began to drive, but the cops caught up soon after.

Because authorities originally believed she was in on the crime, they arrested her and held her on $250,000 bail. Fortunately, the charges were eventually dropped once her side of the story came out.

The story is relevant today because Castillo was sentenced on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, to three years for armed robbery and two years for assaulting the officers during arrest. For more information on the case, read The Washington Post.

