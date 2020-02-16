2020 Chrysler 300 gets new colors, a new package, and new prices

Although the Chrysler 300 is doing a pretty good impression of a listless, drifting ghost ship, there are product planners at the helm, and they have giveth and taken away for the 2020 model year. As with the last time we got news about the 300, some of this comes from Mopar Insiders instead of Fiat Chrysler, and it appears the Chrysler build site hasn't caught up to everything yet. Perhaps most important to prospective buyers, which is reflected on the build page, prices have risen anywhere from $50 to $370 across the lineup. The 2020 prices and the changes compared to 2019 are:

Touring RWD, $29,590 (+$120)

Touring AWD, $32,340 (+$370)

Touring L RWD, $33,115 (Unchanged)

Touring L AWD, $35,865 (+$250)

S RWD, $36,695 (+$50)

Limited RWD, $38,595 (+$100)

S AWD, $39,445 (+$300)

Limited AWD, $41,345 (+$350)

C RWD, $41,995 (+$50)

The Sport Appearance Package on the Touring trim needs a little more money, too, going from $1,295 to $1,495. The package puts on a 300S grille with a black chrome surround, gloss black window surrounds, black headlight bezels, black LED taillights, bright chrome wing badges with black inserts, and 20-inch Black Noise wheels on the RWD model, 19-inchers on the AWD.

From last year's palette of eight colors, two are no more: Maximum Steel and Ceramic Grey. Frostbite, a popular white offered on the Dodge Challenger and Charger, has been added to the 300's choices. New hues Amethyst and Canyon Sunset will be added but are late availability. Inside, Black/Linen and Mocha interior colors increase the choice. The $475 Interior Appearance Group that brought features like bright pedals and premium floor mats has been done away with, too.

The build site doesn't show the Red S Appearance Package for the 300S trim, but it's a thing. The option includes Black Noise exterior badging with red inserts on the wing badge, a red "S" badge on the decklid, and 20-inch Black Noise wheels on the RWD model. It can be paired with a new Radar Red interior which is also nowhere to be found on the configurator. The Red S Appearance Package can be paired with any exterior color except Frostbite, and costs $295.