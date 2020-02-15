Volkswagen offers 830 million euros to compensate German buyers

BERLIN — Volkswagen said it will compensate owners of its heavily polluting diesel vehicles in Germany in a settlement that will cost the German carmaker $899 million (830 million euros).

In 2015 VW was caught by regulators using manipulated engine management software to mask excessive pollution levels in its diesel cars, sparking a raft of prosecutions and lawsuits.

The offer comes despite a breakdown in talks with German consumer association VZBV, which had been in negotiations with VW about reaching a settlement deal.

"The failure of settlement talks with Consumer Association VZBV should not come at the expense of customers," VW said in a statement, adding that all customers who had registered for compensation with VZBV would be eligible for the settlement.

VW said it had declined to reach a settlement with VZBV, blaming excessive demands for 50 million euros in fees by lawyers representing the consumer organizations.

VZBV said talks had failed because the carmaker had not guaranteed a system of redress which was adequate for consumers, adding it would continue to press for a settlement on VZBV terms through German courts.

