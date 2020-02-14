In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale and Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. The big event they're discussing this week is the 2020 Chicago Auto Show. They run down the big reveals and interesting things they saw at the show, as well as this year's Editors' Picks. They follow up by hitting some quick topics, including the new Hyundai Sonata, throwback liveries on new cars, the fate of the VW Atlas Tanoak, the four-cylinder Toyota Supra, and Jaguar XE vs. Alfa Romeo Giulia. Next, they talk about driving the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica and 2020 Lexus RX 450h. Lastly, they take to the mailbag to help a listener replace a BMW 135i with something more winter-friendly in the "Spend My Money" segment.
Autoblog Podcast #614
Rundown
- 2020 Chicago Auto Show recap
- 2020 CAS Best in Show
- Quick hits:
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata: Like or dislike
- Throwback liveries on new cars: Like or dislike
- VW Atlas Tanoak is DOA
- Four-cylinder Toyota Supra (Update: It's happening!)
- Jaguar XE or Alfa Romeo Giulia
- Cars we're driving:
- Spend My Money
