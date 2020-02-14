In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale and Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. The big event they're discussing this week is the 2020 Chicago Auto Show. They run down the big reveals and interesting things they saw at the show, as well as this year's Editors' Picks. They follow up by hitting some quick topics, including the new Hyundai Sonata, throwback liveries on new cars, the fate of the VW Atlas Tanoak, the four-cylinder Toyota Supra, and Jaguar XE vs. Alfa Romeo Giulia. Next, they talk about driving the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica and 2020 Lexus RX 450h. Lastly, they take to the mailbag to help a listener replace a BMW 135i with something more winter-friendly in the "Spend My Money" segment.

Autoblog Podcast #614

