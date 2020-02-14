Maserati is sitting out the 2020 Geneva auto show, but that doesn't mean it has nothing to announce. It's working on overhauling its range with new models, including a second SUV, and electrified technology.

The Italian company confirmed earlier rumors claiming it will introduce a hybrid version of the Ghibli, its entry-level sedan, in 2020. There's no word yet on when the car will make its debut, though previous reports tentatively point to an unveiling at the biennial Beijing auto show. Work on what Maserati refers to as its super-sports car continues, and the model (pictured as a test mule) will spawn a battery-electric variant that will sound as awesome as it will look. It's scheduled to make its public debut at a standalone event penciled in for May of 2020.

An €800-million (about $870-million) investment will allow Maserati to build a second SUV, which hasn't been unveiled yet, in its Cassino, Italy, factory. The last product plan published by the brand positioned the yet-unnamed model below the Levante. The first pre-production cars will roll off a new production line by 2021, meaning we're likely to see it in the metal in the coming year. It might not arrive in American showrooms until the 2022 model year, however. When it does, Maserati predicts the model will play a leading role in its turnaround.

Finally, an additional €800 million investment will help prepare the historic Mirafiori, Italy, factory to build the next-generation GranCabrio and GranTurismo. They'll take Maserati into the electric car segment for the first time.

These sizeable investment will ensure every upcoming addition to the Maserati range will be developed and built in Italy. The announcement still leaves plenty of questions, but it points to a line-up that will look completely different in 2024 than it does in 2020, and that's good news for fans of horsepower with an Italian flair.