Over the past year or so, Tuscany Motor Company, a subsidiary of off-road shock absorber producer Fox Factory, has been rolling out flashy custom pickup trucks themed around Harley-Davidson motorcycles. They've followed in the footsteps of the factory-offered Ford pickup trucks with the same branding collaboration. In fact, Tuscany has already done some Ford F-150s. Later followed the GMC Sierra, and now Tuscany is back to Ford with the 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Harley-Davidson model.

The company starts with a four-wheel-drive F-250, and goes hog (pun absolutely intended) wild with body modifications. It gets a custom grille, bumpers, huge painted fender flares, a bed cover and even new vents. Harley branding is everywhere, with the full name spelled out in the grille, and the Harley crest in the vents and on the rear cover. Orange accents pop up throughout on the grille, vents, and even the billet aluminum exhaust tips. Inside, the seats are covered in diamond-stitched leather upholstery, again with Harley-Davidson branding.

There are a few functional changes, as well. The truck is lifted on BDS suspension with Fox off-road shocks and steering stabilizers. Additional height is gained with 37-inch mud-terrain tires wrapped around 22-inch "Fatboy" wheels made to look like the ones used on the Harley-Davidson motorcycle of the same name. And it also gets an LED light bar tucked neatly behind the front bumper.

All this can be yours for $111,185. That makes it the most expensive truck Tuscany has put together, ahead of the Sierra and F-150. And Tuscany is building only 250 examples of this monster motorcycle-themed machine. If you're interested, they'll be available to purchase through select Ford dealers or via Tuscany in April.

Related Video: