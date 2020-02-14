The current Nissan 370Z has been on life support for a while now, but interest in classic Z cars remains strong. Witness the mind-bending price recently achieved for a pristine 1971 240Z that sold last month on Bring a Trailer. After the first-generation cars, arguably the next-most-appreciated Z car is the Z32 generation that debuted with the 1990 model year. This example of a first-year Z32, which crosses the block at RM Sotheby's Amelia Island sale next month, could set a new benchmark for values of this model.

Besides being a first-year example, this 300ZX is also the desirable two-seat body style and is powered by the twin-turbo version of Nissan's DOHC 3.0-liter VG30 V6, making 300 horsepower. A five-speed stick and four-wheel steering complete the mechanical picture.

The ultra-clean styling of this model still looks good today, and yet we also dig the retro-tastic T-tops on this example. The wrap-around interior likewise has stood the test of time, although it also features charming throwback elements like the cloth covering on the lower dash and door panels, the switches on pod-like projections behind the steering wheel, and of course a cassette stereo.

And it's all just as you remember, because this car is still virtually showroom-fresh, with only 2,566 miles on the clock. With a serial number that indicates this is among the first 100 cars built for retail sale, this 300ZX could transport you to the Japan bubble-economy glory days of Nissan's technology and performance flagship. The only question is: What will it cost to go there?

