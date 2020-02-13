Once transmission fluid goes into the transmission, there's a general expectation that it will stay inside. On some 2019-2020 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks, that ain't happenin'. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a recall campaign on January 24, due to transmission fluid leaking from the dipstick tube on vehicles with a six-speed automatic (codenamed 68RFE) transmission.

NHTSA recall No. 20V043000 states that 84,978 trucks are potentially affected. On select Ram work trucks, "a buildup of pressure and heat inside the transmission may result in a transmission fluid leak." Due to the location of where the leak might occur, the transmission fluid could drip onto the nearby turbocharger or "another ignition source within the engine compartment." Should this occur, it's a fire risk.

The recall breaks down to 64,590 units of the 2500 pickup and 19,612 of the 3500. FCA estimates that only 1% of the roughly 85,000 vehicles have the defect.

As a fix, Chrylser will replace the transmission valve body separator plate and reprogram the powertrain control module. Chrysler will officially begin the recall process on March 14, and all owners will be notified.

Related Video: