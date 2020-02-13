Apex Motors is moving forward by counting backward. After unveiling the AP-1 sports car in 2019, Apex is set to debut a new concept car codenamed the AP-0 at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. Apex says the car will be electric and will have a weight of less than 3,000 pounds

Billed as a "hyper EV," the AP-0 is more mystery than substance at this point. Apex, which lists one location in Hong Kong, one location in China, and one location in the United Kingdom, says the new concept car was designed, engineered, and built in the U.K. It has a carbon fiber chassis, and Apex claims a weight of only 2,646 pounds. For reference, the BMW i3 weighs 2,972 pounds, the Tesla Model 3 Performance weighs 4,036 pounds, and the Porsche Taycan Turbo S weighs 5,121 pounds.

Although there's little information on the AP-0, the still-fresh AP-1 provides a sense of the company's ethos. The roofless AP-1, which looks like it's besties with Mexico's VUHL 05 lightweight, weighs only 1,368 pounds, in part thanks to a carbon fiber composite tub that was designed by former Formula 1 engineers. A Ford 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine makes 400 bhp, and Apex claims the car can sprint from zero to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds. The driver also sits in a leg-up racing style position for better driving feel.

We fully expect the AP-0 to have some features similar to those seen on the AP-1, but the teaser shows a shape that will be much different. For starters, it's a coupe rather than an open-top roadster. Down the rear of the vehicle is an aerodynamic spine that lights up on the back and seems to have some sort of camera or sensor at the front. Ahead of the windshield, there also appears to be a front wing.

Full details and images will be released in a few weeks during the Geneva show. The video below shows more about the AP-1.