True, we've seen the fourth-gen, 2021 Kia Sorento uncovered on a commercial shoot, answering the biggest question we had about one of Kia's bestsellers. On top of that, an Instagram post revealed a couple of low-res interior shots. Kia's carried on with the tease campaign, serving up interior sketches that tell us more about the cabin than the photos. As with with exterior, the revamped passenger space leaves benign curves of the third-gen Sorento behind. Strong horizontal layering is broken up by vertically oriented vents. A 12.3-inch digital cluster lives behind the steering wheel, the screen blending almost seamlessly into a 10.25-inch infotainment display. Another screen for climate control sits dead center on the console, with a few buttons and toggles to improve ease-of-use.

A large knurled knob stands atop the center tunnel, it being the rotary shifter that supplants the current gear lever. Behind that, another knurled dial could control the choice of driving modes. That smaller unit is accompanied by a number of buttons for features like auto stop/start, a parking sensor, and the electronic parking brake. The stitched leather upper on the instrument panel should be joined by upgraded fabrics, materials, and finishes throughout. There's also talk of a hidden rear wiper, but we need to wait for the reveal to understand what that's about.

The Korean Car Blog happened upon an Excel spreadsheet with engines listed for the crossover internally codenamed MQ4. Globally, the coming Sorento's full complement of powertrain options will cover possibly four four-cylinder gasoline engines, Kia's new R diesels, an eight-speed automatic transmission, a six-speed auto, and — if we can believe our eyes — a four-speed manual. TKCB says the gas engines for the U.S. market should include a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four, and a 2.5-liter turbo four. Since we know the new Sorento will come in a hybrid flavor, expect the 1.6-liter turbo four this way as well. That seems like a lot of choice, though, what with the current Sorento offering only a 2.4-liter four-cylinder and a 3.3-liter V6. And on the spreadsheet, the eight-speed dual-clutch is only paired with the diesel engine; the gassers get the six-speed auto or the manual.

The 2021 Sorento debuts in a little more than two weeks at the Geneva Motor Show on March 3. American audiences could greet it as soon as the New York Auto Show in April.