Looking for a dash cam for your car? Contrary to what the internet might have you believe, they aren't just for capturing wild happenings in Russia. Dash cams are becoming more and more popular all across the world. Some can help you keep a record of your driving habits, or even come in handy when dealing with insurance issues. If you're not sure if a dash cam is right for you, check out this post about whether you should buy a dash cam. If you decide you should, here's a solid list to get you started on your search.

Vantrue N2 Pro Dual Dash Cam - $199.99



This cam comes with a hefty price tag, but it does capture video inside and outside the car in 1080p. It even has infrared night vision and 24 hour "parking mode" to keep an eye on your car even when you're not in it. The Vantrue N2 can be picked up here for $199.99.

Rexing V1-4K Ultra HD Dash Cam - $99.99



The Rexing records at an "ultra wide" 170° angle in crisp 2640p and even has collision detection. According to the manufacturer, it also "uses a supercapacitor which can withstand extreme temperatures from -20 to 176°F" which lowers the risk of the camera overheating. If you're looking for an affordable 4K dash cam, this could be a great choice for you. You can pick it up here for just $99.99.

Crosstour 1080p Dash Cam - $37.99



If you're looking for something on the extreme budget end of things then the Crosstour option might be worth looking at. This Dash Cam features HD video capture, a 3" LCD screen and collision detection, all in a $37.99 package. It's currently sitting at a 4.3 out of 5 star rating with 3,607 total ratings on Amazon. You can check out this camera here.

Apeman Dash Cam 1080p - $44.99

For whatever it's worth, this is the No. 1 bestselling product in Amazon's "Car Audio" category. Why is it in that category to begin with? We're not sure, but hey, first place is first place. The cam features 1080p video, a 170° super wide angle view, collision detection and even night vision. This one is a huge bang for your buck. You can check out the 4.4 star rated camera available for just $44.99 by clicking right here.

KDLINKS X1 GPS-enabled Full HD Dash Cam - $169.95

If you're dying for a dash cam with GPS capability, the KDLINKS X1 may be a good choice. GPS allows the cam to record location and speed data into your clips. On top of this, this camera records in full HD, like many of the others, and has a wide 165° angle. It also comes with an 8GB micro SD card, a small convenience but makes a big difference in allowing you to be able to use the device essentially right out of the box. If the thought of speed data in your videos makes you happy, you can check out this $169.95 cam right here.

Do you have any recommendations for good dash cams? Let us know in the comments!

