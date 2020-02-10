Porsche and fashion designer Teddy Santis have joined forces to restore a 1990 911 Carrera 4 type 964 as part of the ongoing New York Fashion Week, with an interior customized in the same leather and houndstooth materials that feature in the designer’s fall/winter 2020 collection. Alas, this appears to be a one-off for Santis’ menswear label, Aimé Leon Dore, but it sure is pretty to look at.

Santis reportedly spent months doing design research that included a visit to the Porsche Museum and the 911 assembly line in Stuttgart and restoration with period-correct Porsche parts with support from Porsche Classic. The resulting product went on display last week at a gallery in New York, and it’s shown drifting and spinning down on a snowy road in the mountains in the video below. It has also spawned the ALD Capsule Collection, a range of apparel and accessories including coach’s jackets, hoodies and T-shirts with the ALD 964 logo, plus a car bag and toolkit.

Most of the customizations are to the interior, where Schott sunflower leather features on the dash, steering wheel and door panels, while the reverse-side suede is used for the headliner, sunroof and trunk. The covers and backs on the Recaro-reupholstered seats are Loro Piana houndstooth wool. The trunk is also leather with houndstooth accents.

The exterior is painted in the same hue of white as ALD’s flagship store in Manhattan’s upscale SoHo neighborhood. There’s also a contrasting red Pegasus graphic above the front wheels, a nod to the brand’s racing history, a rear ducktail paying homage to the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 and circa-1990s Cup 2 wheels.

Porsche launched the 964 for the 1989 model year as the first 911 to feature all-wheel drive in Carrera 4 guise and the Tiptronic transmission, made of 85% new parts at the same time it was phasing out the G series. Its 3.6-liter air-cooled flat-six made 247 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of torque. It lived through 1993.

