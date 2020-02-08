Transcript: Volvo cars are going greener. All Volvos from 2025 and beyond will have 25% of plastics made from recycled materials. The initiative begins with an XC60 T8 hybrid SUV. The seats in the XC60 T8 demo version are made from recycled plastic bottles. Carpets and mats are made from fishing nets claimed from the sea. Parts of the luggage compartment are made from ketchup and shampoo bottles.
Volvo's XC60 T8 hybrid SUV is made with recycled plastic
It features seats made from plastic bottles and floor mats made from fishing nets
2020 Volvo XC60 HybridMSRP: $53,950
