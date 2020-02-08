🏆Kia wins Autoblog's Technology of the Year Award »
Video

Volvo's XC60 T8 hybrid SUV is made with recycled plastic

It features seats made from plastic bottles and floor mats made from fishing nets

Feb 8th 2020 at 1:30PM
Transcript: Volvo cars are going greener. All Volvos from 2025 and beyond will have 25% of plastics made from recycled materials. The initiative begins with an XC60 T8 hybrid SUV. The seats in the XC60 T8 demo version are made from recycled plastic bottles. Carpets and mats are made from fishing nets claimed from the sea. Parts of the luggage compartment are made from ketchup and shampoo bottles.

