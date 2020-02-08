The video roundup post is your weekly landing spot for all things Autoblog video.

Monday - Senior Producer Christopher McGraw went to the 2020 Outdoor Retailer show in Colorado. The winter show featured some cool gear and a bit of automotive stuff, but perhaps the most interesting info to come out of OR 2020 was the carbon footprint calculator and offset tool developed by The North Face in a partnership with Protect Our Winters. In this episode of Behind The Wheel, we show you how to use it to offset your next road trip:

Tuesday - We got NASCAR Heat 4, and host Erik Maier is already making enemies in the game. Broadcasted live on Twitch and rerun on YouTube -- Watch live at https://www.twitch.tv/autoblog:

Wednesday - Experience the view from the driver’s seat of the 2020 BMW 840i xDrive Gran Coupe:

Thursday - Broadcast on Twitch — Watch live at https://www.twitch.tv/autoblog — Erik played TT: Isle of Man on this stream because we couldn't figure out why in the world the base price of this game is $71.99 in the Xbox Store. The pricing somehow made even less sense after we played it and could barely get through the first half-hour. After that, we jumped over to Lonely Mountains Downhill (super fun, but probably not all that fun for you guys to watch) and then finally to NASCAR Heat 4, which is great for all parties involved:

Friday - Editor-In-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by West Coast Editor James Riswick on episode 613 of the Autoblog Podcast to chat about driving the Volvo V60 Cross Country, what they thought about the Subaru Outback, and even this year's crop of Super Bowl commercials.