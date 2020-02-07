CHICAGO — Nearly two years ago, Volkswagen showed off the Atlas Tanoak concept, a midsize pickup truck based on the Atlas crossover. It had rugged, truck-like looks, and according to VW's Vice President of Product Marketing and Strategy, Hein Schafer, it was extremely well-received. Unfortunately, Schafer also explained that the odds of it reaching production are slim to none.

The reasons are many and make lots of sense. First of all, it would take a large amount of development time and money to adapt the Atlas into a pickup truck with reasonably competitive capability, and even then, he said that it probably wouldn't be as capable as traditional body-on-frame trucks. He did note that they could probably get it to be comparable to the Honda Ridgeline, but looking at how small the Ridgeline's sales are, both trucks would be vying for a very small part of the market, which wouldn't work well with the large investment needed to develop a production Tanoak and market it.