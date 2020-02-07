It's still that time of year where a simple commute can throw all kinds of gross road muck up into your line of sight. Whether it be dirty snow, mud, road salt, or any other number of things, it's not a great time of year for windshields, at least not here in the Midwest. While staying liberal with your wiper fluid usage can help, sometimes you need to go one step further and really clean that windshield correctly with the appropriate tools for the job. Sure, you could use one of the presumably decades old, ratty-as-hell windshield squeegees you find at the gas station, but it's pretty affordable to get your own windshield cleaning tools so you can shine up your glass in the comfort of your own driveway.

Amazon's No. 1 glass care tool is available for 24% off right now. It features an extendable non-slip handle, and a removable, washable microfiber cover. The tool works great on the inside or outside of the windshield to dirt, dust, and fingerprints.

The tool is currently sitting at 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon right now and reviewer 'SS' had this to say in their 5-star review of the product:

"I've always had to go through contortions in order to reach the forward edge of my vehicle windshields. I don't know why I never though of getting one of these earlier. The handle collapsed down for easy storage, and it comes with three pads/socks/booties that are easily removable for washing. I was able to wash both car windows in a matter of minutes, without even having to go to both sides of the car to do it. It even comes with a handy storage bag for keeping everything together and easy to find."

If you've been looking for something to make it a little easier to keep your windows clean, you can pick up this tool right here for just $13.99. And if you're looking for window cleaner spray, this might be what you're looking for at just $3.97.

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.