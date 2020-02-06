The Ducati Superleggera V4 is a 230-hp carbon fiber rocket

According to Ducati, the "Superleggera V4 is the most powerful and technologically advanced production" motorcycle that has ever rolled out of the factory in Borgo Panigale, Italy. Considering the amazing two-wheeled masterpieces that Ducati has built up to this point, that's quite a statement. But it's one the Superleggera V4 backs up, starting with its high-tech chassis construction.

The Superleggera V4 is the world's first production motorcycle with its entire load-bearing structure crafted from carbon fiber. That includes the frame, subframe, swingarm and wheels. That saves nearly 15 pounds from the bike's overall weight. Much of the bike's bodywork, including the biplane airfoils that are derived from MotoGP racing technology and can deliver 110 pounds of downforce at 168 miles per hour, is similarly molded from carbon fiber.

A 998cc V-four engine delivers more than 230 horsepower to the rear wheel when the optional titanium Akrapovič exhaust is fitted for track use, or just a little less with its standard (and road legal) system in place. While we don't have an exact wet weight figure just yet, we expect the Superleggera V4 will boast the highest power-to-weight ratio of any street-legal motorcycle ever produced.

Suspension bits are provided by Öhlins, including an optional titanium rear spring, and braking duties are handled by Brembo. A set of Stylema R calipers are exclusive to the Superleggera V4. Three default and five user-definable riding modes are programmed into the bike's electronic brain, which offers customizable electronic go-fast goodies like traction control and quick shifting.

Ducati plans to build 500 Superleggera V4s, producing 5 per day and delivering the first units starting in Europe in June of 2020. We're not sure how much the Italian motorcycle maker will charge for each one, but they definitely won't be cheap.

