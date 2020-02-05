Part of the fun of owning a Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator is knowing that you can drive them just about everywhere. A new e-bike built in partnership with QuietKat will help reduce the instances where "just about" isn't quite enough.

The new bike, dubbed the RidgeRunner Jeep Edition, was teased in Jeep's Super Bowl commercial, where star Bill Murray rode it with a basket attachment for his furry compatriot.

Jeep and QuietKat say their new e-Bike will be the most capable off-road electric mountain bike in existence. Judging by QuietKat's other products, it just may have the bona fides to back up that boast. The Colorado-based builder offers electric bikes with up to 1,000-watt motors, an unassisted top speed of 25 miles per hour, and an approximate range of up to 25 miles unassisted. These are some pretty serious pieces of hardware.

And they'd better be, because they don't come cheap. QuietKat's 2019 lineup ranges from just under $2,700 for a Ranger, Bandit or Villager, to north of $6,000 for the top-of-the-line Quantum. Based on the name alone, it appears Jeeps's model is based on the RidgeRunner, which slots in just beneath the Quantum and stickers for $5,999.00.

Per Jeep, the RidgeRunner Jeep Edition will be built on a 26" x 4.8" fat-tire platform. Apart from the motor, it's a fairly conventional 10-speed suspension bike, with an air suspension fork up front and a RockShox Monarch RL rear shock, and it is equipped with four-piston hydraulic disc brakes. It will be offered in both 17- and 19-inch frames.

If this sounds hefty, it is. The RidgeRunner Jeep Edition will tip the scales at just under 80 pounds. That's incredibly meaty, even by steel-frame mountain bike standards. Just don't run out of juice.

"The RidgeRunner is designed to be the most capable bike QuietKat has ever made. The rear suspension linkage has been fine-tuned to provide maximum traction, capability and ride quality. The oversized fat bike tires and 120mm of suspension travel allow the bike to handle any terrain from sand and snow to rocks and gravel," Jeep said.

On the not-so-conventional side, it will be powered by a 750-watt class 2 electric motor backed by a 14.5ah 48-volt battery with a range between 30 and 60 miles. We assumes that refers to assisted miles, as the RidgeRunner is currently listed at about 25 miles unassisted, or up to 50 miles of pedal assist.

Other information is scant, and we'll have to wait until June to see the final product, but it certainly seems like a fun, proven accessory for Jeep fans who like to explore the back country on as many wheels as possible.

Related Video: