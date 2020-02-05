Two people are in police custody after they drove onto the parade route early Wednesday where thousands of people had lined up to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl LIV.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which police said took place at 8:12 a.m. local time after the suspect drove what looks like a mid-aughts Ford Taurus through a barrier on the north side of the parade route in downtown Kansas City. Officers from the Clay County Sheriff’s Department deployed Stop Sticks to flatten the vehicle’s tires, but the driver continued south down the parade route.

Officers eventually used the tactical vehicle intervention known as the PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. Video shows the car being pinned against a curb as several officers converge on foot.

This is really incredible work by @41actionnews. pic.twitter.com/6CFGN97rta — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 5, 2020

“The driver is under investigation for impairment,” the Kansas City Police wrote in a statement released on Twitter. “A search of the vehicle revealed no weapons, and there were no indications of terrorist activity. Police do not know the suspect’s motive at this time.”

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade was scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m., with a victory rally planned at 1:30 p.m. at Union Station.

