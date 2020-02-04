After performing a nip-tuck on the Infiniti QX80's sheetmetal for the 2018 model year, designers have massaged the QX80's interior for 2020. The driver's cluster keeps the analog gauges but loses the previous, low-res digital information screen. A new seven-inch TFT display is tucked between the dials. The infotainment spread on the center console finally gets the real estate it deserves, an eight-inch touchscreen up top with a seven-inch touchscreen below. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, as is Wi-Fi hotspot capability.

Above all that, the rear view mirror went to school to become the Smart Rear View Mirror, meaning it can operate as the usual reflective surface or as a monitor for the rear-mounted camera feed. It's an option on the entry Luxe trim, standard on the top Limited trim. New standard safety features on both variants include backup collision intervention, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, and rear door alert.

On the aesthetic side, a new Charcoal Burl wood interior trim with gradation joins two new premium exterior colors, Coulis Red and Mineral Black. For more intense ornamentation, Infiniti offers the Edition 30 package for 2020 with a black mesh grille and dark chrome trim on the front fascia, black mirror caps, more dark chrome on the tailgate finisher, stainless steel kickplates, and 22-inch dark wheels with black center caps.

It's possible engineers will turn to the engine for the next update cycle. For now, the QX80 continues with the 5.6-liter V8 putting out 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, shifting through a seven-speed automatic. It's a thirsty lump, the first version of the VK56VD engine hitting the market in the Infiniti Q45 of 2002, but QX80 fuel economy is in the ballpark with other full-sized, V8 competition.

As has happened for the past few years, prices go up for both trims. The Luxe starts at $66,750, a $1,250 bump over 2019. The destination charge also rose by $100 to $1,395; adding that brings the total to a $68,145. Opting for 4WD on the Luxe remains a $3,100 option. MSRP on the Limited goes up by $1,250 as well, totaling $92,845 after destination.

