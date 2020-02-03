Kia has broadcast the Seltos' arrival in a Super Bowl commercial, but the South Korean automaker has done its usual stealth reveal of pricing, quietly uploading trims and MSRPs to the build site. Turns out the prices leaked to Motor1 last month are all correct. Including the $1,120 destination and handling charge, here are the Seltos trim steps and prices:

LX AWD $23,110

S FWD $23,110

S AWD $24,610

EX AWD $26,410

S Turbo $26,610

SX Turbo $29,010

The base LX packs a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 146 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque running power through a CVT to all four wheels. EPA-rated mileage comes in at 27 city, 31 highway, 29 combined. Standard features include keyless entry, 8-inch touchscreen-based infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and 17-inch wheels.

The S, with the same engine but front-wheel drive, ups gas mileage to 34 highway, 29 city, and 31 combined. Features get a boost, too, with a different grille and LED DRLs and taillights, mixed Sofino leatherette and cloth surfaces, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift, roof rails, and heated outside mirrors. Standard driver safety kit bundles automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning. Blind spot detection is an optional extra. Requesting all-wheel drive with the center-locking differential costs $1,500.

The EX comes with AWD, as well as all of the S features plus full Sofino leatherette seats, heated front seats and a power driver's seat, keyless entry, push-button and remote start, climate control, power sunroof, wireless phone charging, and a USB port for rear passengers, and upgraded 17-inch wheels. Safety tech includes blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and avoidance.

The S Turbo is based off the S trim but fits the a 1.6-liter with 175 hp and 195 lb-ft that shifts through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and only comes in AWD. The $3,500 premium over the S pays for the AWD, the superior engine, and much of the feature set from the EX trim except the seats; the S Turbo sticks with the synthetic leather and cloth seating.

The top-tier SX Turbo goes beyond the S Turbo with LED headlights and fog lights, full Sofino leatherette, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, Bose premium audio and "Sound Connected Mood Lamp, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and Safe Exit Assist.

