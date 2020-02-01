This video roundup post is your weekly landing spot for all things Autoblog video. This week we went to Scottsdale for an epic Barrett-Jackson auction that was headlined by the new C8 Corvette. There are also experiential videos of the 2020 Volvo V60 and 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S to check out, and a new episode of the Autoblog Podcast.

Monday - The first saleable C8 mid-engine Corvette sold for $3 million at the Barrett-Jackson auction:

Tuesday - First, we had to check out the exhaust note of the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S:

And in gaming news, Erik was out sick, so Amr presided over the Autoblog Twitch stream and played some Need For Speed: Heat. Check out the rerun here:

Wednesday - We took out the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5. Your first-person point-of-view experience of that drive can be found here:

Thursday - The 2020 Autoblog Technology of the Year winner was announced. Check out the winner and other nominees for the award in this year's video:

Also, we finally got NASCAR Heat 4, enough said:

Friday - Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore, Green Editor John Snyder and Senior Editor Alex Kierstein discuss the announcement of an electric Hummer and Superb Owl car ads in Autoblog Podcast #612: