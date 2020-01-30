Transcript: A mini robotic tank. The Ripsaw M5 is an unmanned tank. Howe & Howe collaborated with Textron Systems to create the Ripsaw M5. The modular design allows it to be configured to fit mission needs. It has a top speed of 40 mph, a 360 degree view of its surroundings, and it can be remotely operated from over a half mile away. The M5 is the 5th generation of Howe & Howe’s Ripsaw. No word yet if this robo-tank will join the military.
We Obsessively Cover The Auto Industry©2020 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.
Hi! We notice you're using an ad blocker. Please consider whitelisting Autoblog.
We get it. Ads can be annoying. But ads are also how we keep the garage doors open and the lights on here at Autoblog - and keep our stories free for you and for everyone. And free is good, right? If you'd be so kind as to whitelist our site, we promise to keep bringing you great content. Thanks for that. And thanks for reading Autoblog.
Here's how to disable adblocking on our site.
- Click on the icon for your Adblocker in your browser. A drop down menu will appear.
- Select the option to run ads for autoblog.com, by clicking either "turn off for this site", "don't run on pages on this domain", "whitelist this site" or similar. The exact text will differ depending on the actual application you have running.
- Refresh the Autoblog page you were viewing. Done!
Hey again!
You still haven't turned off your adblocker or whitelisted our site. It only takes a few seconds.