The Ripsaw M5 is a miniature robotic tank

It can tear through terrain at 40 mph

Jan 30th 2020 at 5:54PM

Transcript: A mini robotic tank. The Ripsaw M5 is an unmanned tank. Howe & Howe collaborated with Textron Systems to create the Ripsaw M5. The modular design allows it to be configured to fit mission needs. It has a top speed of 40 mph, a 360 degree view of its surroundings, and it can be remotely operated from over a half mile away. The M5 is the 5th generation of Howe & Howe’s Ripsaw. No word yet if this robo-tank will join the military

