A recall campaign intended to address issues with braking systems on certain 2019 General Motors trucks and sedans may have introduced a new issue, the automaker has acknowledged, and thousands of owners driving repaired vehicles may need to return to their service departments for another update.

The update addresses a fix that was pushed out to owners of more than half a million brand-new GM trucks and sedans that could potentially lose partial braking function. According to the Detroit Free Press, GM's fix may have accidentally resulted in a dramatic over-correction.

The original software fix helped address situations where the vehicles' anti-lock braking systems would become disabled, which in turn would prevent electronic stability control from activating. Vehicles subject to the recall would often experience software glitches that prevented them from properly communicating the operational state of these systems, meaning drivers would have no idea that their brakes may not behave as expected in an emergency.

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Cadillac CT6, and GMC Sierra 1500 were all recalled in the original campaign.

Unfortunately, the early version of this fix appears to have introduced yet another software glitch. This new gremlin skews things in the other direction, potentially activating the brakes when they aren't even needed.

GM only recently began performing the initial fix on customer vehicles, but customer reports of unintended braking incidents occurring on the road has prompted the company to issue a supplemental fix for those who already had their cars serviced.

Those who have not yet had their cars serviced can rest easy; they will only receive the most up-to-date version of the software fix.

