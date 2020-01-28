This electric snow sled has a top speed of 28 mph

And it looks like a blast to ride

Jan 28th 2020 at 5:51PM

Transcript: Tracked snow sled. Bobsla is a startup company that designs electric snow sleds. The tracked vehicles are designed to help assist people tackle snowy slopes. The Bobsla sled has a top speed of 28 mph. It uses two handles for controls.

X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X