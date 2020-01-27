It's a new week, which means it's time for another round of Ford Bronco spy photos, this time showing off a set of go-anywhere beadlock wheels and mud-terrain tires that are likely destined for a variant of the Bronco similar to the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

There's not much about this 4x4 prototype that is noteworthy apart from the soft parts keeping it on the asphalt. We'll note that these wheels and tires (Goodyear Wrangler Territory MTs in 315/70R17) flatter the Bronco's big wheel wells, and it even appears that Ford had to really tuck back the camo to make sure they didn't come into contact with anything on the vehicle.

This treatment is especially pronounced in the rear, where we can actually see the edges of the fender flares. While there's nothing in the 3/4 view to definitively say this variant has wider fenders, we wouldn't be surprised if the final product looks a bit more punched-out than your run-of-the-mill Bronco.

While the 4-door Bronco is clearly more fleshed-out than its 2-door sibling, we have finally seen powertrain mules for the short-wheelbase variant testing on public roads. Photos that surfaced early Monday show a cobbled-together body lacking the extended cab rear window seen on the early, longer-wheelbase prototypes that were running around Detroit nearly a year ago.

The new Bronco will share a great deal of its underlying architecture with the existing midsize Ranger pickup, but with some significant application-specific alterations. The wheels have been pushed out to the corners (to optimize approach and departure angles) and it will be offered in two different wheelbases, as evidenced by the new mule spotted this week.

We're only months away from seeing the new Bronco in its final production guise, so speculation won't have to hold us over for too long.

