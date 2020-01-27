The 2020 Porsche 911 is the latest ground-up redesign of the rear-engine sports car, even if it can be tricky to see the differences right off the bat. It's also the second generation to implement turbochargers across all the mainline cars, including this 911 Carrera 4S. It features a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-6 that makes 443 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque. Redline is 7,500 rpm, and Porsche claims it will do 0-60 in 3.4 seconds. Add the Sport Chrono package, and you'll shave off another two tenths of a second.

The particular example that arrived at our office was also equipped with the Sport Exhaust System. It's a $2,950 option, and we'd say it's well worth it. It gives the car a nice crackle on downshifts, and highlights the engine's rumble under load. It's also only loud in the sport drive modes, and goes quiet in normal mode, so there aren't any downsides. In the video above, you'll hear the car in Sport mode in normal driving, under full throttle and free-revving while stationary.

