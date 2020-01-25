The video roundup post is your weekly landing spot for all things Autoblog video.

Monday - A slight change in programming had us publish a POV drive this Monday, this one featuring the 2020 BMW X6 M50i:

Tuesday - The first sellable 2020 C8 Chevrolet Corvette crossed the auction block at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale sale. It sold for $3 million to NASCAR team owner and noted car collector Rick Hendrick. All proceeds benefit the Detroit Childrens' Fund charity. You can check out our first video from the event here with more to come next week:

We also uploaded some gaming footage from the Autoblog Twitch stream to our YouTube channel. Tuesday's rerun featured Dirt Rally 2.0:

Wednesday - We said hello to the 2021 GMC Yukon Denali and Yukon AT4 in the latest episode of Behind The Wheel. Senior Producer Chris McGraw gave us this first video from the reveal in Vail, Colorado:

Thursday - The day's rerun from our Twitch stream features Erik Maier and John Beltz Snyder playing some Supermarket Shriek. It's a much-needed respite from losing Battle Royale races in Forza Horizon 4:

Friday - Autoblog Podcast #611 features Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Editors Joel Stocksdale and James Riswick chatting about what they love (and don't) about the Toyota 4Runner, the new Ford Super Duty and the 992-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 4S: