In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by West Coast Editor James Riswick and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. They've been driving the Toyota 4Runner, the new Ford Super Duty and the 992-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, and they chat about what they love (and don't) about those vehicles. Then they turn their attention to the recent Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, where the first production C8 Corvette hammered for a cool $3 million, and other hot cars raked in big figures as well. Finally, the team takes to the mailbag to help a listener pick a fun used car with a manual transmission in the "Spend My Money" segment.

Autoblog Podcast #611



Get The Podcast

iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com

Review the show on iTunes



Related Video: