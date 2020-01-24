Later this year we're expecting to get eyes on a Maserati Ghibli with a hybrid powertrain, and there are rumblings of a mid-engined sports car with plug-in hybrid motivation as well. Next year, though, the next-generation Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio will be the first products to show off the luxury automaker's all new, in-house electric powertrain. The occasion won't be small, the Modena brand having created an Innovation Lab for development work and announced an 800-million-euro investment into its home digs for production. All we know about the two vehicles so far is that Maserati says they'll "combine driving pleasure, comfort and performance with a unique and unmistakable sound."

Based on a short clip Maserati's released, there's a good start on that last claim — something like a higher pitched Panavia Tornado ADV during pre-flight checks. It's not a 454-horsepower, 4.7-liter V8, but it sounds like it could be inspiring, and not overdone.

A caption in the video reads MMXXI, Latin-speak for 2021, when the coupe will be introduced; the GranCabrio convertible is predicted for 2022.

The GranTurismo lasted 12 years in production, finally retiring last year. The new powertrain includes three electric motors said to deliver all-wheel drive, torque vectoring, and a healthy range. The new cars are expected to be quicker than their ICE forebears, posting 0-60 times that eclipse the mid-four-second range. It's possible they'll form the seed of a sub-brand called Blue that incorporates battery-electric variants of the Quattroporte and Levante as well, should Maserati go in that direction.

Testing will continue on road and track, which means the possibility of spy video soon enough.

Related Video: