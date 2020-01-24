Every day or two, we learn new fun facts about the eighth-generation, mid-engine Chevy Corvette — just this week, for example, we've learned that if you park it on the street, it won't all be there when you come back; that Chevy's first-year production is going to be down by 20%, given that its first production year is just a few months long; that C8 Numero Uno is worth $3 million when you pack a Barrett-Jackson auction hall with rich folks ready to give that entire sum to charity; and that what is potentially the Z06 with a flat-crank V8 sounds oh-my-God awesome.

Now we've learned the C8 Corvette's fuel economy numbers. And they're impressive.

Our Joel Stocksdale is at a dinner this evening with Chevy folks down at Daytona, where Ed Piatek, the Corvette's chief engineer, revealed that the car's EPA fuel economy numbers will be 15 mpg city, 27 mpg highway. The EPA is expected to release the official figures next week. We won't know a combined mileage number until then.

This, from the 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 that produces 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.

By way of comparison, the most economical C7 Corvette Stingray got 16 mpg city, 25 highway, 19 combined. That's with a 6.2-liter V8 and a seven-speed manual transmission. (The C8 is automatic only, of course.) And that powertrain on the outgoing model was less powerful than the C8's, at 455 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque.

So we'll see all of that confirmed next week. And who knows what else next week brings.

Related Video: