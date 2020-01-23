The Chicago Auto Show is coming up in just a few weeks, and Jeep is teasing at least one special Wrangler to show off. The teaser is an illustration of the rear quarter of a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, but with several modifications. The company also says it's a special edition from Mopar named after the Jeep Performance Parts accessory line.

Though the teaser doesn't show the whole SUV, we can spot several notable upgrades. Most noticeable are the steel tube doors, though without the mesh covers shown at SEMA. We can also see some seriously chunky tires on bead-lock wheels. There's a little decal on the rear quarter panel, too.

We're betting these aren't the only upgrades on this Wrangler, but we'll have to wait for the Chicago show for all the details.

