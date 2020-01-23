Daimler denies battery supply problems, plans to build 50,000 EQCs this year

FRANKFURT — Daimler on Thursday said it plans to build 50,000 Mercedes EQC electric cars this year, denying a report in Manager Magazin that claimed it had been forced to pare back its 2020 production targets due to battery supply problems.

Manager Magazin said Mercedes had slashed its production target to 30,000 from about 60,000 because of a shortage of battery cells from LG Chem.

Daimler wanted to sell around 25,000 EQC vehicles in 2019, but only managed to build around 7,000 for the same reason, Manager Magazin said.

A Daimler spokesman said its production plans for 2020 had not been amended. "Daimler plans to produce around 50,000 Mercedes-Benz EQC models in 2020," spokesman Joerg Howe said.

LG Chem could not be reached for comment outside of normal business hours.

Carmakers face huge fines next year if they fail to cut their fleet emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2).