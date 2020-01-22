Almost a year ago to the day, several outlets reported that Fiat Chrysler would trial three car-swapping programs in Boston focused on the Jeep brand. One program covered peer-to-peer Jeep rentals through Turo; another was a three-month subscription service through Avis that allowed Jeep owners to swap for Ram or Dodge vehicles; the third was called "Car Borrowing" and enabled Jeep owners to buy "Jeep Coins" to use on a one-day rental of other Fiat Chrysler products. It's possible FCA is taking last year's lessons to the next phase, CarBuzz having discovered the automaker applied to trademark the term "My Freedom" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The listed purpose of the mark would be "motor vehicle subscription services, namely, providing temporary use of motor vehicles to members for their personal use."

Having begun its research using Jeep, it's not clear if a potential My Freedom subscription service would retain the 4x4 SUV focus or include other brands in the fold; with Jeep's martial origins, the brand has made ample use of the Freedom name over the years. There's also a link to new partner Groupe PSA, as the French automaker's mobility division and subscription service is dubbed Free2Move.

FCA made no comment on the filing, but an analyst at AutoForecast Solutions told The Detroit News that the submission "prepares (FCA) for the future," as. "The idea that autonomy would prevent the need for your own vehicle leads perfectly into subscriptions."

U.S. brands haven't cracked the subscription nut yet, even with their premium offerings. Ford bought subscription startup Canvas in 2016, then sold it last year to the car-rental app Fair. GM launch Book by Cadillac in 2016, and shut it down for retooling in 2018 before a re-launch scheduled to happen sometime this year. If nothing else, an FCA subscription program with access to the top-end product could give other-brand luxury owners an easy way to pay attention to Maserati and Alfa Romeo. That would be good for everyone.

