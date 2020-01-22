We’ve seen everything there is to see on the exterior of the next-gen Audi A3 and S3, but now it’s time for a peek on the inside. Our first impression: It looks like another superb Audi interior.

The Audi family look is apparent at first glance from all the angular straight-edged lines and geometric shapes. The dash is clean, modern and luxurious at first glance, but we’re also seeing influence from the new Mk8 Volkswagen Golf. Look no further than the tiny trimmer of a gear selector where we expect a joystick to be. The size and functionality of it looks identical to the new Golf, but the Audi’s little switch is finished in what looks like a shiny aluminum as opposed to the piano black and silver combo in the VW.

Similarities like this are expected when two cars share a platform. However, there are plenty of distinct Audi touches, too. The center stack relies on more physical buttons than touch screen controls, as we can clearly make out a bunch of climate control buttons tucked under the screen. It resembles what we’d expect other new Audis to look like if they didn’t have the stacked dual touchscreens. Since the A3 and S3 will be some of the cheapest Audis available, the decision to forego a dual-screen infotainment system is no surprise. There is a second screen visible in these shots, though — the Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster is here, and it’ll probably be a standard feature on the A3/S3.

The only detail that stands out as a bit funky to us is the air vent situated just above the infotainment screen. It juts out awkwardly, and it’s not joined by a symmetrical vent on the other side. As for the exterior, there’s nothing new that we haven’t already seen in other spy shots. This particular S3 is the hatchback, which we won’t be getting in the U.S. anyway. Regardless, these photos of the interior have us excited. Mercedes has a couple strong interiors with the A-Class and the even newer CLA, so it’s a good thing that Audi is bringing something equally desirable to the table.

