Toyota is offering free limited-edition Supra posters right now

Regardless of how well it sells, the second-generation Supra is a future classic, and Toyota knows it. Thanks to its storied history, its unusual development genes, and its tuner-friendly nature, it's one of the most interesting consumer vehicles on sale today, and it has all the credibility it needs to become collector fodder. To proudly celebrate its creation, Toyota announced it is giving away limited-edition posters, as well as a few other free goodies.

Despite having other ultimate driving machines such as the Avalon TRD and Camry TRD, Toyota chose the GR Supra to immortalize on the all-important free poster. Typically, these types of giveaways are seen at auto shows, but this freebie will be delivered right to the front door.

Toyota posted the announcement to Twitter on Monday, January 20, 2020, saying, "Get your FREE limited edition 2020 GR Supra poster – a soon-to-be collector’s item – to mark the rebirth of an iconic sport car." The sign-up is still open today, and we hope Toyota will keep it open while you get your orders in. After inputting full name, email, and address, the prompt alerts users the poster will be shipped in six to eight weeks.

The design, which is shown in the tweet below, uses a blueprint layout. Over a grid, front, rear, and side views display the car's dimensions, and a full-color image pops in Renaissance Red 2.0. The GR Supra logo is seen in the lower left corner, and a spec sheet fills out the rest of the space. The Supra on the poster is a Launch Edition, which has 19-inch matte black wheels, Brembo brakes, and gloss-red mirror caps.

There is no mention of how many copies of these things are available, but for those who don't get one, the image is available for download, as are ringtones and wallpapers on 2020grsupra.com/poster.