For years, The Brumos Collection was kept private and stored in spare space at the Brumos car dealerships in Jacksonville, Florida. What started as a small array of specialty vehicles grew to be an extensive museum-like assortment that included racecars and eventually historic rides from various legendary brands. With no space left, the only fair option was to give these hunks of metal, plastic, and rubber their own proper displays. The Brumos Collection, now its own experience, is housed in a building modeled after an old Ford plant and features Steve McQueen's Porsche 917K from Le Mans, a 1914 Peugeot L45, and a Porsche 917-10, among others.
Designed by Jaycox Architects and Associates, the new building features a brick exterior with large front windows and triangular skylights. These looks were intentionally incorporated as homages to one of Henry Ford’s Ford Motor Company assembly plants that used to live on the St. Johns River in downtown East Jacksonville. Photos shows the parallels to what the building looked like in the 1924 and the modern design.
Inside, the museum collection displays cars, artifacts, and historic documents in both static and interactive exhibitions. Some of the most notable rides include a 1968 Porsche 908, a 1920 Miller TNT, a 1925 Bugatti Type 35, a Porsche 550 Spyder, a 1910 Lion Peugeot Voiturette V2Y2, a 1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 Lungo Spider, a 1963 Formcar Formula Vee, a 1958 Watson Sprint car, Peugeots, Offenhausers, and many more.
The Brumos Collection refuses to call itself a museum, but it serves a similar focus and mission. "Our goal is to share these cars and related history with you to increase generational awareness of automotive history," a Facebook post says. "The Brumos Collection imparts a sweeping story of automotive development through racing," a separate description details.
The collection's first public day is on January 23, 2020 and the showroom will be open every Thursday and Friday. Tickets can be purchased online only, as no walk-ups are allowed. Seniors, children, and military tickets cost $15, while the regular price is $20. For more information on the cars in the collection visit The Brumos Collection Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Did you know that our upcoming Brumos Collection facility pays homage to Jacksonville’s 1924 Ford assembly plant? The design aesthetic was inspired directly by the Ford assembly plant on the St. Johns River that once operated in downtown East Jacksonville. The brick façade, large front windows, and prominent triangular skylights were all a nod to Henry Ford’s iconic Ford Motor Company assembly plant. Swipe to compare pictures of the Ford plant today and in 1924 with the rendering of our Brumos Collection building! Photos: Ford plant in 2014 ➡️ Brumos Collection rendering ➡️ Ford Plant in 1924 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📸 Photos courtesy of J.G. Braddock Sr. and Chris Brewer
View this post on Instagram
We’ve arrived at the finish line! The Brumos Collection will open to the public on Thursday, January 23rd. Tickets go on sale soon and will be PRE-SALE ONLY, walk-ins will not be accepted. Details will be announced in the coming days. In our first week, we’ll be open January 23 and 24. We can’t wait to share the Brumos Collection with you!
View this post on Instagram
We just cut the ribbon at our brand new Brumos Collection facility and are so thrilled to share with you two cars in our collection that have been kept secret until now. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📽From the big screen to the Brumos Collection, meet Steve McQueen's Porsche 917K from “Le Mans.”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🏁From the Nürburgring to the Brumos Collection, meet the legendary 1968 Porsche 908. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🎟 Tickets for the collection are pre-sale only, click the link in our bio 📸 @peterharholdt
View this post on Instagram
As we see the progress on our Brumos Collection facility, we get more excited every day about sharing it with you in 2020. As with every construction project, we have been facing some delays, which is why we haven’t been able to announce our exact opening date just yet. Once we open, tickets will be pre-sale only and will be available through our website. We’ll be sharing more updates soon and can’t wait to welcome you here!