For several years, the Ram 2500 Power Wagon has been the unquestioned king of heavy duty off-roaders. But competition is coming, and some of the strongest is from the 2020 Ford Super Duty Tremor. We decided to take a look at these trucks' specs and features to see how they compare in the realm of capability. The raw numbers are below along with some notes on each truck's unique features that go beyond the spec sheet.

Off-road capability

While both of these trucks boast impressive clambering abilities, the Power Wagon has an advantage in the numbers. It leads the Ford in ground clearance, departure angle, and in the ramp travel index. The latter is largely the result of the Power Wagon's electronically disconnecting sway bars, and for those unfamiliar, the ramp travel index measures articulation by having a truck drive one wheel up a ramp with the other on the ground. The farther the truck goes with the ground wheel in contact with the, well, ground, the better the score and the better the articulation. The Ford does get points with a better approach angle.

Numbers aren't everything, though. It's important to look at the equipment each truck offers, and things are closer, here, but the Ram still has an edge. Both feature off-road-friendly solid axles at both ends, but only the Power Wagon has fully locking differentials front and rear. The Tremor has a locking rear differential while the front is a limited-slip differential. The Power Wagon comes standard with a 12,000-pound integrated Warn winch, whereas such a winch is an option on the Tremor. On the flip side, the Tremor has larger 35-inch tires, and it has Ford's fancy off-road cruise control function called Trail Control. Both trucks have shocks and springs tuned for off-road use.