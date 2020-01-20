We're not sure what Hyperion Motors, based in Orange, California, does, but we know it has to do with hydrogen fuel cells. Co-founder and CEO Angelo Kafantaris told Youngstown, Ohio's Business Journal last August that his nine-year-old company focuses on "energy creation, storage and propulsion." Two of those issues directly concern a hypercar, another area of interest Hyperion Motors has been working on since at least 2015. The firm's Facebook page posted a darkened photo of something bulbous and foreign in June 2015, with a modern front end, a vintage rear and and enormous wheels. After the company announced that its hypercar would show last year, the deadline passed, and we're privy to the same announcement again, this time with a date. The New York Auto Show will see the debut of whatever Hyperion has in store for us.

Although teased with a few even darker renderings, it's impossible to know what's coming. The form looks much more proportional than the 2015 image, with high fenders front and rear, and a pair of side mirror housings that appear not to contain any mirrors. The backside still looks like something from a sci-fi "Dick Tracy." Detail shots show flying buttress-like structures somewhere, an exposed hydrogen refueling port in the front fender, and a powertrain cover with the word "Hypercell." The company's web page also touts "space-age technology for the road," and Carscoops wrote that execs somewhere touted "This next generation of Hyperion products are being developed with NASA to deliver some of the most advanced technologies on Earth."

There are a number of fuel cell projects happening in remote corners of the automotive realm. Pininfarina created the H2 Speed concept for French firm Green GT in 2016, then talked about going into limited production with a refined version in March 2018. A month later, Roland Gumpert of Apollo fame unveiled his 186-mile-per-hour Nathalie sports car powered by a reformed methane fuel cell. Just last August, a group of Delft University students drove their Forze VIII hydrogen fuel cell Le Mans-style prototype to second place in the Supercar Challenge in Assen, The Netherlands. Hyperion Motors could provide the next link in the hydrogen chain come April.

