The video roundup post is your weekly landing spot for all things Autoblog video. This week we travel to Las Vegas for CES 2020, play some Forza Horizon 4 Battle Royale Mode, check out the 2020 Tundra TRD Pro CrewMax, and have a new episode of the Autoblog Podcast to check out.

Monday's episode of Behind The Wheel was focused on CES 2020. Associate Producer Alex Malburg and Assistant Editor Zac Palmer were there to show us automotive tech from Mercedes, Nissan, Sony and more:

Our Twitch stream is live every Tuesday and Thursday where we play racing and other driving-based games. We then upload reruns of that content to YouTube. This Tuesday host Erik Maier played Rocket League with some viewers. Producer Amr Sayour also joined in on the stream:

Check out Producer Amr Sayour's POV drive of the 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro CrewMax from Wednesday:

The Twitch rerun posted to YouTube on Thursday Erik Maier and Zac Plamer try and *spoiler* fail to get a win in Forza Horizon 4 Battle Royale Mode:

On Friday Autoblog Podcast #610 dropped. Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Assistant Editor Zac Palmer and consumer editor Jeremy Korzeniewski while they recap CES 2020. talk Broncos, Yukons, and Hummers, and of course help a listener with a car buying decision in the "Spend My Money" segment.