In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Assistant Editor Zac Palmer. They kick things off by talking about recent news, including the revival of the Hummer name as an electric pickup, revealing Ford Bronco spy shots and the unveiling of the 2021 GMC Yukon. Then Zac tells about his time in Las Vegas attending CES 2020. They talk about the cars they've been driving: a JCW-tuned Mini Clubman, the long-term Subaru Forester with its new gold wheels, a Volvo S60 PHEV that's been added to the long-term fleet, and a Camry Hybrid. Last, but not least, they help a listener decide how to spend his money on a sports car.
Autoblog Podcast #610
Rundown
- Hummer returning as an electric GMC pickup
- The latest on the Ford Bronco
- 2021 GMC Yukon
- CES 2020 recap
- Cars we're driving:
- 2020 John Cooper Works Mini Clubman
- 2020 Subaru Forester long-termer (now with gold wheels!)
- 2020 Volvo S60 T8 Inscription
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE
- Spend My Money
