Audi has released pricing information for the plug-in hybrid, TFSI e-badged versions of the Q5 and the A8 it's adding to its range for the 2020 model year. They'll be joined by a gasoline-electric A7 in the coming months.

The Q5, Audi's best-selling model in the United States, carries a base price of $53,895 when equipped with the TFSI e powertrain. That figure corresponds to the entry-level Premium trim. The Premium Plus and Prestige variants cost $57,595 and $61,345, respectively, including a $995 destination charge. Audi expects most buyers will be eligible to claim a federal tax credit of up to $6,712 which brings pricing down to $47,183, $50,883, and $53,638, respectively. For context, Audi charges $44,295 for the base Q5 and $53,895 for the sportier SQ5.

On paper, the Q5 TFSI e is a better match for the SQ5. Its powertrain consists of a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder that works with an electric motor to deliver 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, enough for a five-second sprint from zero to 60 mph. The SQ5's 3.0-liter V6 makes 349 horses and 369 pound-feet of twist, and reaching 60 mph from a stop takes 5.1 seconds. Of course, it can't match the hybrid's 20-mile electric range.