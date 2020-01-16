It's always a good idea to be prepared any time you venture out onto the road, but it's perhaps doubly important in winter. A minor inconvenience in a warmer season such as being stuck on the side of the road could quickly turn into a major inconvenience, or worse, a full blown emergency in freezing temperatures. To keep you prepared for winter driving, we've put together a list of eight items that will come in handy when the blizzards blow.

Snow brush and detachable deluxe ice scraper - $11.99

One of the first and most important things you'll need for any vehicle winter weather kit is of course an ice scraper/snow brush. If you don't have something that can clear your windshield during a snow storm, you could find yourself in a tricky situation. This scraper is rated 4.5 stars on Amazon, and you can check out the product right here.

De-icer windshield wiper fluid - $14.66

Windshield wiper fluid is essential all-year round, but you'll be especially thankful to have some de-icing fluid in the winter. Dirty snow can make windshields all but unbearable to look out of, but as long as you have a full tank of washer fluid, you'll be able to deal with it, no problem. A full gallon of PEAK Deicer is available right here on Amazon for just $14.66.

Folding survival shovel with pick - $20.97 (48% off)

Getting stuck in a snow bank is something that nearly everyone assumes will never happen to them. ... until it does. It's always a good idea to have some type of small shovel in your trunk so you can dig yourself out in an emergency. This one is currently available for 48% off, bringing the total price down to $20.97. You can check it out here.

Remote car starter - $55.63

Remote car starters are definitely more of a luxury item, but when it gets cold enough, they can sure feel like a necessity. The option of being able to start your car from inside your house is something you'll find almost impossible to give up once you're used to it. This particular starter does take some installing, so make sure to bake in the price of an install if you don't want to take it on yourself. But at just $55.63 for the starter, it makes it a little easier to hire some help if you need it.

Heavy wool blanket - $29

It's always a good idea to have a blanket in your trunk or backseat. It's a good idea for emergencies when you absolutely have to bundle up, but also a nice gesture for any passengers who don't agree on the temperature setting chosen by the driver. If you need a good blanket, you can pick up a basic one on Amazon for just $29, right here.

Winter gloves - $6.99

Most everyone owns at least one pair of gloves, but it's pretty easy to run out of the house, jump in the car, and forget them at home. If you're going to be doing a lot of winter driving, it's probably a good idea to keep an extra pair in your car. If you ever find yourself broken down and needing to be outside to diagnose your vehicle, we're sure you're going to appreciate warm gloves. You can pick up this pair on Amazon, which mercifully can be used with touchscreens and cost only around 10 bucks.

Winter cap - $19.99

For the same reasons as above, it's a good idea to have some head protection on hand, just in case. If you need a new knit cap to keep you warm, you can check out these Carhartt caps right here, available for just $19.99.

Winter tires - Varies

Last but not least, if you want to be prepared, one of the best things you can do is have winter tires on your vehicle. This can be a daunting task, but it's worth doing the research and finding yourself a good set of tires. If you're not sure where to start, you can check out this post for some tips. Once you're ready to make a decision, you can check out Amazon's huge selection.

