Considering the cloud of hype (and disdain) surrounding the Tesla Cybertruck, branded merchandise was not a question of if, but when. Still, this just-released T-shirt is a bit of surprise due to its graphics. Trying his best at self-deprecating humor, Musk launched a black tee with an image of shattered glass on the front and the Cybertruck logo and silhouette on the rear.

For those out of the loop, the shirt is a direct reference to the Cybertruck's debut performance. While on stage at the unveiling event, Musk attempted to show off one of the truck's supposed features, impact-resistant Tesla Armor Glass. He asked his designer Franz von Holzhausen to throw a hard ball straight at the driver's window. When he did, the window shattered, and Musk joked, "well, maybe that was a little too hard." Despite the mishap, Musk insisted on trying again on the rear window, which also shattered. The full video can be seen here.

The talk about the truck's design overcast the fail (it was just a concept car anyway), and the public quickly moved on. Now, for some reason, Musk is again reminding everybody of what happened with a commemorative T-shirt.

Musk tweeted the shirt on January 14, 2020, and as of this writing, one day later, the only sizes left are small and extra small. Odd, considering the provided image suggests everybody looks buff by wearing the smallest shirt possible. The Bulletproof tee, as it's labeled, lists at $45, before taxes and shipping.