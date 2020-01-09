Welcome to a new decade of the Autoblog Podcast. In this week's episode, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Alex Kierstein and Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. First they talk about their early impressions of CES 2020 in Las Vegas, in particular how interesting Sony's Vision-S Concept is. Then they talk about the intriguing saga and daring escape of former Nissan boss and global fugitive Carlos Ghosn. After that, they turn their attention to what they've been driving, including the Genesis G70, Chevy Blazer and Hyundai Santa Fe. Finally, they help a listener pick a new fun toy to replace an unloved Porsche Cayman in the "Spend My Money" segment

