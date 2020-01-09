Podcast

CES 2020 and Carlos Ghosn | Autoblog Podcast #609

Plus Genesis G70, Chevy Blazer and Hyundai Santa Fe

Jan 9th 2020 at 3:17PM

Welcome to a new decade of the Autoblog Podcast. In this week's episode, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Alex Kierstein and Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. First they talk about their early impressions of CES 2020 in Las Vegas, in particular how interesting Sony's Vision-S Concept is. Then they talk about the intriguing saga and daring escape of former Nissan boss and global fugitive Carlos Ghosn. After that, they turn their attention to what they've been driving, including the Genesis G70, Chevy Blazer and Hyundai Santa Fe. Finally, they help a listener pick a new fun toy to replace an unloved Porsche Cayman in the "Spend My Money" segment

Autoblog Podcast #609


Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly


Rundown

Feedback


Related Video:

Genesis G70 Information

Genesis G70
  • Image Credit: Sony; AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo
X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X