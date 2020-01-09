The CX-3, Mazda's smallest crossover offering, shrinks its showroom footprint for 2020, as the brand makes room for the newly introduced CX-30 just above it in the lineup. The 2020 CX-3 is cut back from three trim levels to just one, although that single offering is bolstered with additional standard equipment including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which come to the CX-3 for the first time.

Even more significantly, Mazda is adding as standard a batch of active-safety features that includes forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, and automatic high beams—formerly an option package costing $1,100. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert were already standard and continue. The 2020 CX-3 also gains automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers and LED exterior lighting.

For all that, the 2020 CX-3's prices rise just $250 over the 2019 CX-3 figures. The starting figure for the 2020 Mazda CX-3 Sport is $21,685 with front-wheel drive or $23,085 with all-wheel drive (including $1,045 destination).

The other news for the 2020 CX-3 is that the Touring and Grand Touring trims have been dropped. Buyers seeking more niceties perhaps are now expected to step up to the CX-30 — but it's not a big leap, with the CX-30 starting at $22,945.