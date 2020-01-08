Spy Shots

Chevy Corvette C8 plug-in hybrid caught testing in the snow

Yep, there's a plug, right there

Jan 8th 2020 at 11:59AM
  • C8_PHEV_017 copy
  • C8_PHEV_016 copy
  • C8_PHEV_015 copy
  • C8_PHEV_014 copy
  • C8_PHEV_013 copy
  • C8_PHEV_012 copy
  • C8_PHEV_011 copy
  • C8_PHEV_010 copy
  • C8_PHEV_009 copy
  • C8_PHEV_008 copy
  • C8_PHEV_007 copy
  • C8_PHEV_006 copy
  • C8_PHEV_005 copy
  • C8_PHEV_004 copy
  • C8_PHEV_003 copy
  • C8_PHEV_002 copy
  • C8_PHEV_001 copy

Sometimes a set of spy photos drops onto our digital desks that leave us scratching our heads trying to figure out what we're looking at. This is not one of those times. What you're looking at above is quite clearly a plug-in hybrid Chevy Corvette. As you can see from the images in the gallery, there's a charging harness dangling out of an opening in the car's front trunk along with a big red electric kill switch.

Now, even though we know exactly what this car is, that doesn't mean we have all the salient details. For instance, beyond the fact that there's surely an internal combustion engine mounted in the middle and at least one electric motor contributing thrust, we don't know what the gas engine's displacement may be or even how many cylinders that engine contains. The spy shooters who witnessed the car drive by say they thought it sounded like a V6, but that's not a lot to go on. Speculation on an electrified Corvette in the past has also included talk of all-wheel drive with an electric motor powering the front wheels and a traditional engine sending ponies to the rear.

Back when the mid-engine C8 was first unveiled, GM President Mark Reuss suggested this latest Corvette worked into GM's "strategy of 0-0-0: zero emissions, zero crashes, zero congestion." Reading between those lines, we wouldn't be surprised if a plug-in 'Vette would be able to travel solely on electric power for short jaunts. But we'd also expect any electrification to contribute to the car's overall acceleration, considering the Corvette's role as GM's high-performance flagship.

Related Video:

Featured Gallery2020 C8 Chevy Corvette PHEV spy photos
C8_PHEV_017 copy C8_PHEV_016 copy C8_PHEV_015 copy C8_PHEV_014 copy C8_PHEV_013 copy C8_PHEV_012 copy C8_PHEV_011 copy C8_PHEV_010 copy

Chevrolet Corvette Information

Chevrolet Corvette
X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X