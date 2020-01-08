If you've ever searched the internet for an OBD2 reader, you know it can seem like there are a million of them to choose from. Ranging from small to large and expensive to inexpensive, it's hard to know where to even start. Most people don't need to spend hundreds on a scan tool they plan on using only a handful of times, but on the flip side, you also don't want to spend $15 dollars on a tool that ends up being a dud. After digging through dozens and dozens of OBD2 readers, we think we've tracked down a great starting point for you in your OBD2 search.

The BlueDriver OBD2 Scan Tool is a Bluetooth code reader that links to your iPhone or Android device. This model happens to be the best-selling code reader on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. It's compact and offers the same conveniences as most OBD2 readers, but it also has the benefit of using a smartphone app that allows things like free app updates and interactive graphing of live data. According to the manufacturer, the device even provides "unlimited free vehicle specific Repair Reports, generated from our database of millions of fixes verified by ASE Certified Mechanics."

It's currently rated at 4.5 out of 5 stars with over 9,000 reviews on Amazon as of this writing, with user "Salty Doug Simms" saying this about the product:

"I downloaded the App from the iTunes Store (FREE) and installed it on my iPhone SE. The download and install went perfectly. The first test was on a 2013 Chevy Silverado pickup that had the Check Engine light on. I scanned the codes and the error was in the "Vapor Recovery System". I was already familiar with this error but the trouble-shooting guide recommended checking the gas cap. We tightened the cap, reset the code and the Check Engine light was gone and has not returned for one month. I leave the module plugged into the OBD2 port on my 2011 Mercedes GL350 (Diesel) constantly since I purchased the BlueDriver in June, 2017."

If you're interested in checking out the tool, you can find it right here on Amazon for just $99.95.

